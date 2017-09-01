J. Lohr Estates – Riverstone Chardonnay

750ml Bottle From $ 11.99

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The vines for our J. Lohr Estates Riverstone Chardonnay are grown primarily on Elder loam soils underlain by “riverstones,” deposited over thousands of years by the Arroyo Seco River. These stones limit soil depth from one to four feet, although roots are found at greater depths. This unique combination of sandy loam and cobblestone soils keeps the vines’ growth and fruit in balance, while the cool climate and winds of the Salinas Valley extend the growing season - retaining the natural grape acids and intense varietal character of Chardonnay. For more than thirty vintages, a classic Chardonnay from Monterey’s cool-climate Arroyo Seco appellation. Classic Monterey stone fruit and citrus aromas and flavors, balanced by cool climate acidity and nine months oak aging. This wine has earned the Certified California Sustainable seal.