J. Lohr – Cuvée POM

750ml Bottle From $ 57.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

The inspiration for J. Lohr Cuvée POM comes from the Grand Cru wines of Pomerol on the Right Bank of the Dordogne in Bordeaux. These legendary wines are traditionally composed of Merlot and Cabernet Franc, with sparse additions of Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec and Petit Verdot. At J. Lohr, our winemaking team is given the freedom to emulate these great wines without the restrictions of varietal percentages, instead keenly focusing on the texture and complexity of the blend that nature delivers with each vintage.