J. Lohr Estates – South Ridge Syrah

750ml Bottle From $ 14.99

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The J. Lohr Estates South Ridge Syrah is grown on a combination of lime-laden and gravelly soils, which rein in Syrah’s rangy growth potential. We co-fermented a portion of our Syrah with Viognier - which brings flower blossom aromatics. The final blend also includes 5% Grenache Noir which adds candied strawberry accents, softens the texture, and lengthens the palate. Mourvèdre (1%) was also included to intensify Syrah’s natural peppery spice. This wine has earned the Certified California Sustainable seal.