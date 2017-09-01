J. Lohr Estates – Los Osos Merlot

The J. Lohr Estates Los Osos Merlot is medium-dark in color with a red hue. Varietal aromas of black plum and violet meld with the light barrel signature of baking spices and toasted pastry. A generous fraction of Malbec in the blend accentuates bright fruit tones and contributes notes of pomegranate and hibiscus flower. This wine is lively and bright on the palate and cascades to a lengthy, red-fruit finish. It's named after the slightly heavier Los Osos series soils in Paso Robles, which have proven to be the perfect medium for growing lush, flavorful Merlot. This wine has earned the Certified California Sustainable seal.