J. Lohr – 2013 Signature Cabernet Sauvignon

750ml Bottle From $ 114.99

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J. Lohr Signature Cabernet Sauvignon was first produced to honor the 80th birthday of founder Jerry Lohr. This limited release was specially selected and blended from this exceptional vintage in Paso Robles. It is both a tribute to Jerry's pioneering efforts in the region and our red wine portfolio's ultimate expression of Cabernet Sauvignon. Beck Vineyard, in the Creston District AVA of Paso Robles, is a unique, high elevation site that sits at 1,700 feet, above the early morning fog line. Its calcareous soils and cooling afternoon winds are perfect for growing Cabernet Sauvignon. The Cabernet from this vineyard ripens early with excellent color, purity of fruit, and phenolic maturity. Adding the rare Bordeaux variety Saint-Macaire to the blend brings dense savory elements, while a small amount of Malbec contributes bright fruit notes to the finish. The hand-harvested Cabernet Sauvignon grapes were destemmed and berry-sorted at the winery, followed by a 17% saignée which brought concentration to the must prior to fermentation. A short, nine-day maceration revealed luxurious color potential with ideal tannin extraction prior to pressing. Aged 20 months in 100% new French oak.