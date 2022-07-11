Miraval – Côtes de Provence Rosé
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|Rosé is for celebrating, and Miraval is no exception. A beautiful light pink color, this wine has aromas of fresh fruit, wild strawberry, and stone fruit. A beautiful blend of red and white with refreshing acidity, and delicate floral touches.
|Tasting notes: Strawberry, Jasmine, Red Fruit, White Peach, Salt, Herbs, Limestone
|Pairs well with: Shrimp, Dishes with Zucchini and Saffron Mayonnaise, Canapés, Saucisson, Wasabi Snacks, Hot Curries
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5.00
4 Reviews
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