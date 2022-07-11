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Miraval Côtes de Provence Rosé 750ml Bottle

Miraval – Côtes de Provence Rosé

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Rosé is for celebrating, and Miraval is no exception. A beautiful light pink color, this wine has aromas of fresh fruit, wild strawberry, and stone fruit. A beautiful blend of red and white with refreshing acidity, and delicate floral touches.
Tasting notes: Strawberry, Jasmine, Red Fruit, White Peach, Salt, Herbs, Limestone

Pairs well with: Shrimp, Dishes with Zucchini and Saffron Mayonnaise, Canapés, Saucisson, Wasabi Snacks, Hot Curries

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

4 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Amanda C. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Garry C. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 3 years ago

    Cool

    Cool
    Mark C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    The best

    The best
    Brittney M. - Verified buyer