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Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc 750ml Bottle

Oyster Bay – Sauvignon Blanc

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Elegant, assertive, and bursting with glorious fruit flavors, Oyster Bay’s Sauvignon Blanc is one of a kind. Made in New Zealand with a concentration of tropical and gooseberry flavors, this surprisingly affordable wine pairs well with shellfish and aged cheeses.
Tasting notes: Red Berry, Gooseberry, Exotic Spices, French Oak

Pairs well with: Grilled Chicken, Ginger Sesame Dishes, Asian Stir-fry, Salmon, Pork, Roasted Turkey

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.96

24 Reviews
  • 2 weeks ago

    The perfect Sauvignon Blanc wine!

    The perfect Sauvignon Blanc wine!
    Priscilla G. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 month ago
    Lisa L. - Verified buyer
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  • 3 months ago
    Lemuela T. - Verified buyer
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  • 5 months ago
    Lemuela T. - Verified buyer
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  • 5 months ago
    Alison S. - Verified buyer
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  • 7 months ago
    Frank G. - Verified buyer
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  • 7 months ago
    Frank G. - Verified buyer
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  • 7 months ago
    Alison S. - Verified buyer
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  • 9 months ago
    Elizabeth B. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Great

    Fast delivery
    Erin M. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Joanna B. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Karen O. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Karen O. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Banana

    Hahahaha
    Janice B. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Shzisinzs

    Hahahha
    Janice B. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Hahaha

    Jdjshhahah
    Janice B. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Yay

    Yay
    Janice B. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Smooth. Crisp

    Smooth. Crisp
    Chris V. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Best casual sauv Blanc out there

    Best casual sauv Blanc out there
    Chris V. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    My favorite go to white wine

    This wine is super easy to drink and tastes great
    Laura D. - Verified buyer