Oyster Bay – Sauvignon Blanc
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|Elegant, assertive, and bursting with glorious fruit flavors, Oyster Bay’s Sauvignon Blanc is one of a kind. Made in New Zealand with a concentration of tropical and gooseberry flavors, this surprisingly affordable wine pairs well with shellfish and aged cheeses.
|Tasting notes: Red Berry, Gooseberry, Exotic Spices, French Oak
|Pairs well with: Grilled Chicken, Ginger Sesame Dishes, Asian Stir-fry, Salmon, Pork, Roasted Turkey
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.96
24 Reviews
- 2 weeks ago
The perfect Sauvignon Blanc wine!The perfect Sauvignon Blanc wine!Priscilla G. - Verified buyer""
- 1 month agoLisa L. - Verified buyer""
- 3 months agoLemuela T. - Verified buyer""
- 5 months agoLemuela T. - Verified buyer""
- 5 months agoAlison S. - Verified buyer""
- 7 months agoFrank G. - Verified buyer""
- 7 months agoFrank G. - Verified buyer""
- 7 months agoAlison S. - Verified buyer""
- 9 months agoElizabeth B. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
GreatFast deliveryErin M. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoJoanna B. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoKaren O. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoKaren O. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
BananaHahahahaJanice B. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
ShzisinzsHahahhaJanice B. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
HahahaJdjshhahahJanice B. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
YayYayJanice B. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Smooth. CrispSmooth. CrispChris V. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Best casual sauv Blanc out thereBest casual sauv Blanc out thereChris V. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
My favorite go to white wineThis wine is super easy to drink and tastes greatLaura D. - Verified buyer