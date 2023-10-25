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Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label 750ml Bottle

Veuve Clicquot – Brut Yellow Label

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You see rappers in music videos drinking it. You see models on Instagram popping bottles of it in the club. You see celebrities toasting with it on yachts. Veuve Clicquot Champagne is what success tastes like, which also happens to taste like musky orchard fruits with dried fig, smokey pear and nectarine. Cheers!

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

31 Reviews
  • 1 month ago

    Classy and worth the price 🍾🥂

    Classy and worth the price 🍾🥂
    Steve C. - Verified buyer
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  • 4 months ago
    Douglas D. - Verified buyer
  • 4 months ago
    Sharon S. - Verified buyer
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  • 10 months ago

    Love this champagne my absolute favorite

    Love this champagne my absolute favorite
    Aarin P. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Nicole P. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Lawrence W. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Kelley L. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Douglas D. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Danielle A. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Whitney W. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Douglas D. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    My go to champagne !

    My go to champagne !
    Stephanie A. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Marlon V. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Was great from what I remember!

    Bought a second bottle after finishing the first lol
    Megan L. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Destiny I. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Katie D. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Delicious

    Simply delicious
    Tyrus H. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Great product

    Great product
    Dipanjan C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Excellent

    Great celebratory drink!
    Arielle K. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Classic

    This is a classic for a reason.
    Sage H. - Verified buyer