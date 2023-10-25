Veuve Clicquot – Brut Yellow Label
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You see rappers in music videos drinking it. You see models on Instagram popping bottles of it in the club. You see celebrities toasting with it on yachts. Veuve Clicquot Champagne is what success tastes like, which also happens to taste like musky orchard fruits with dried fig, smokey pear and nectarine. Cheers!
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
31 Reviews
- 1 month ago
Classy and worth the price 🍾🥂Classy and worth the price 🍾🥂Steve C. - Verified buyer""
- 4 months agoDouglas D. - Verified buyer
- 4 months agoSharon S. - Verified buyer""
- 10 months ago
Love this champagne my absolute favoriteLove this champagne my absolute favoriteAarin P. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoNicole P. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoLawrence W. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoKelley L. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoDouglas D. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoDanielle A. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoWhitney W. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoDouglas D. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
My go to champagne !My go to champagne !Stephanie A. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoMarlon V. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Was great from what I remember!Bought a second bottle after finishing the first lolMegan L. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoDestiny I. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoKatie D. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
DeliciousSimply deliciousTyrus H. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Great productGreat productDipanjan C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
ExcellentGreat celebratory drink!Arielle K. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
ClassicThis is a classic for a reason.Sage H. - Verified buyer