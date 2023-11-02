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Veuve Clicquot Champagne Rosé 750ml Bottle

Veuve Clicquot – Champagne Rosé

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You see rappers in music videos drinking it. You see models on Instagram popping bottles of it in the club. You see celebrities toasting with it on yachts. Veuve Clicquot Champagne is what success tastes like, which also happens to taste like musky orchard fruits with dried fig, smokey pear and nectarine. Cheers!

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

14 Reviews
  • 1 month ago

    Tastes great. Loved it

    Tastes great. Quick delivery. Awesome!
    Seda O. - Verified buyer
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  • 9 months ago
    Marquita B. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Charlotte H. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Angelina C. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Cynthia T. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Cynthia T. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Refreshing

    Refreshing
    Ana G. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Love it!

    I love this drink. It’s on the drier side
    Heather T. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Thanks

    Thanks
    Ryan . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    We finished the night with this and that was that!

    Yay is all I can say to the Clicquit!
    Neeli H. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Amazing.

    The perfect birthday present!
    Tim Q. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Too Much Class In A Bottle

    Smoothness
    Aisy S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Fresh fruit and a smooth aftertaste dominates by bread dough. It was even better the next day.

    Buy it. Drink half and save half for the next day. The difference is noticeable.
    Stefan C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Great taste
    Anna T. - Verified buyer