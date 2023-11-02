Veuve Clicquot – Champagne Rosé
|
Set delivery address to see local pricing
You see rappers in music videos drinking it. You see models on Instagram popping bottles of it in the club. You see celebrities toasting with it on yachts. Veuve Clicquot Champagne is what success tastes like, which also happens to taste like musky orchard fruits with dried fig, smokey pear and nectarine. Cheers!
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
14 Reviews
- 1 month ago
Tastes great. Loved itTastes great. Quick delivery. Awesome!Seda O. - Verified buyer""
- 9 months agoMarquita B. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoCharlotte H. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoAngelina C. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoCynthia T. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoCynthia T. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
RefreshingRefreshingAna G. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Love it!I love this drink. It’s on the drier sideHeather T. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
ThanksThanksRyan . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
We finished the night with this and that was that!Yay is all I can say to the Clicquit!Neeli H. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Amazing.The perfect birthday present!Tim Q. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Too Much Class In A BottleSmoothnessAisy S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Fresh fruit and a smooth aftertaste dominates by bread dough. It was even better the next day.Buy it. Drink half and save half for the next day. The difference is noticeable.Stefan C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GreatGreat tasteAnna T. - Verified buyer