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Francis Coppola Sofia Rosé 750ml Bottle

Francis Coppola Sofia – Rosé

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Feminine and stylish, with a fragrant perfume of wild strawberries, cardamom, and lemon peel, this Rosé is lively and balanced with succulent flavors of tangerine and a hint of stony minerals.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

4 Reviews
  • 3 years ago

    Great birthday gift

    My friend had it!
    Sarah S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Yummy

    Very pretty bottle
    Layla K. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    One of the smoothest, not too sweet not too dry Rose wines I’ve had in a while!

    I ordered it thinking for the price and was very pleasantly surprised by how nice this wine was. I’m not a fancy wine drinker but I’d give this one a 10/10
    Terrance S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth and delicious

    Tried this for the first time. Some rosé i don’t like. This was delicious. Will definitely Order again soon
    Dustin G. - Verified buyer