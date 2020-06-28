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Francis Coppola Sofia – Rosé
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Feminine and stylish, with a fragrant perfume of wild strawberries, cardamom, and lemon peel, this Rosé is lively and balanced with succulent flavors of tangerine and a hint of stony minerals.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
3 years ago
Great birthday gift
My friend had it!
Sarah S. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Yummy
Very pretty bottle
Layla K. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
One of the smoothest, not too sweet not too dry Rose wines I’ve had in a while!
I ordered it thinking for the price and was very pleasantly surprised by how nice this wine was. I’m not a fancy wine drinker but I’d give this one a 10/10
Terrance S. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Smooth and delicious
Tried this for the first time. Some rosé i don’t like. This was delicious. Will definitely Order again soon
Dustin G. - Verified buyer