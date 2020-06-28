Ratings overview

3 years ago Great birthday gift My friend had it! Sarah S. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Yummy Very pretty bottle Layla K. - Verified buyer

3 years ago One of the smoothest, not too sweet not too dry Rose wines I’ve had in a while! I ordered it thinking for the price and was very pleasantly surprised by how nice this wine was. I’m not a fancy wine drinker but I’d give this one a 10/10 Terrance S. - Verified buyer