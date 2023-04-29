Francis Coppola Diamond Collection – Claret
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Claret is a term originally coined by the British to describe Cabernet-based wines. This Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Malbec and Cabernet Franc blend is alluring and sophisticated; it is memorably lush with a tapestry of smooth tannins and succulent flavors of wild berries, plum and anise. Borrowing tradition of European wineries, we add gold netting to bottle to signify outstanding quality of wine.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.86
14 Reviews
- 7 months agoFrancisco V. - Verified buyer""
- 7 months agoRenee F. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoBrianna Q. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoJacob M. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoLeslie M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoBrianna Q. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Very smooth!Very smooth!Kristy M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
DeliciousIt’s smooth, delicious, very good!Maraya L. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GreatMy husband loved the dryness and the flavorAngela G. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Very reliableFull bodied and smoothJessica C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GoodGoodOwen J. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Smooth and perfect for movie nightCoppola is a go to for any occasion. Have always enjoyed their wines.Chris V. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Love this new serviceIt came on time , great selectionCarla L. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Love itSo gooddddEmily G. - Verified buyer