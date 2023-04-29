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Francis Coppola Diamond Collection Claret 750ml Bottle

Francis Coppola Diamond Collection – Claret

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Claret is a term originally coined by the British to describe Cabernet-based wines. This Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Malbec and Cabernet Franc blend is alluring and sophisticated; it is memorably lush with a tapestry of smooth tannins and succulent flavors of wild berries, plum and anise. Borrowing tradition of European wineries, we add gold netting to bottle to signify outstanding quality of wine.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.86

14 Reviews
  • 7 months ago
    Francisco V. - Verified buyer
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  • 7 months ago
    Renee F. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Brianna Q. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Jacob M. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Leslie M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Brianna Q. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Very smooth!

    Very smooth!
    Kristy M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Delicious

    It’s smooth, delicious, very good!
    Maraya L. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    My husband loved the dryness and the flavor
    Angela G. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Very reliable

    Full bodied and smooth
    Jessica C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    Good
    Owen J. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth and perfect for movie night

    Coppola is a go to for any occasion. Have always enjoyed their wines.
    Chris V. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Love this new service

    It came on time , great selection
    Carla L. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Love it

    So goodddd
    Emily G. - Verified buyer