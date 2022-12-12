Mumm Napa – Brut Prestige
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California. Opens with lush, layered white blossom aromas followed by citrus, creamy vanilla, melon and stone fruit. 12.5% ABV
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
8 Reviews
- 11 months agoMarc I. - Verified buyer""
- 2 years agoRitu . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great when your looking for affordable bubblesIt’s not the best but it’s not the worst!Maggie F. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GreatestHeavenlyMila S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GreatGreatMila S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
The smoothest champagneExcellentMila S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Smooth taste and flavorFeels great, elevated, upscale, refined, mesmerizingMila S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Dry and refreshingVery drinkableBryce D. - Verified buyer