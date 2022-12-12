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Mumm Napa Brut Prestige 750ml Bottle

Mumm Napa – Brut Prestige

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California. Opens with lush, layered white blossom aromas followed by citrus, creamy vanilla, melon and stone fruit. 12.5% ABV

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

8 Reviews
  • 11 months ago
    Marc I. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 2 years ago
    Ritu . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great when your looking for affordable bubbles

    It’s not the best but it’s not the worst!
    Maggie F. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Greatest

    Heavenly
    Mila S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Great
    Mila S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    The smoothest champagne

    Excellent
    Mila S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth taste and flavor

    Feels great, elevated, upscale, refined, mesmerizing
    Mila S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Dry and refreshing

    Very drinkable
    Bryce D. - Verified buyer