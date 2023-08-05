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La Vieille Ferme Rosé 750ml Bottle

La Vieille Ferme – Rosé

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One of the hardest questions you'll ever have to answer is red or white? Well, why not both? La Virile Ferme's Rosé is a perfect blend of Grenache, Syrah, and Consult grapes, which gives it a uniquely dark color for a French Rosé. With a strong floral nose, a bold cherry flavor, and hints of brown sugar, this wine is perfect for sipping on a hot summer day. Pairs well with red meat and smokey flavors like grilled steak.

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5.00

4 Reviews
  • 4 months ago
    Caitlin R. - Verified buyer
  • 4 months ago
    Caitlin R. - Verified buyer
  • 4 months ago
    Caitlin R. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago
    Shelley M. - Verified buyer