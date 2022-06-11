Mumm Napa – Brut Rosé
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Soft red fruit flavors are rich and mouth-filling then lead to an elegant finish. 12.5% ABV
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
8 Reviews
- 1 year agoBrittany C. - Verified buyer""
- 2 years ago
Favorite wine alwaysFavorite wine alwaysToni Z. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Great for brunchIt’s little more bubbly but great hint of roseMubaraka M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great dry not too sweetBecauseBecky . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
ExcellentAmazing taste and flavorMila S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GreatGreat!Mackenzie B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Friendly and efficient serviceEverything was greatMark E. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GoodGoodChris R. - Verified buyer