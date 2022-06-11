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Mumm Napa Brut Rosé 750ml Bottle

Mumm Napa – Brut Rosé

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Soft red fruit flavors are rich and mouth-filling then lead to an elegant finish. 12.5% ABV

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

8 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Brittany C. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 2 years ago

    Favorite wine always

    Favorite wine always
    Toni Z. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Great for brunch

    It’s little more bubbly but great hint of rose
    Mubaraka M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great dry not too sweet

    Because
    Becky . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Excellent

    Amazing taste and flavor
    Mila S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Great!
    Mackenzie B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Friendly and efficient service

    Everything was great
    Mark E. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    Good
    Chris R. - Verified buyer