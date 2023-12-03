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Gérard Bertrand Côte des Roses Rosé 750ml Bottle

Gérard Bertrand – Côte des Roses Rosé

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When you think fine wine, French rugby players probably don’t immediately spring to mind, but at least one should: Gérard Bertrand. He hasn’t played rugby since the 90s because he’s been too busy running Europe’s Winery of the Year and making outstanding wines like his Cote des Roses Rosé.
Tasting notes: Summer Fruit, Rose, Grapefruit, Candy

Pairs well with: Tuna, Sushi, Seafood, Nebayaki Udon, Salmon, Lobster

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

9 Reviews
  • 1 week ago
    Kate K. - Verified buyer
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  • 3 weeks ago
    Kate K. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Excellent

    The French know best when it comes to a Rosé. Serve very chilled, then sip and savor in a bouquet of fresh flowers and heavenly fruits.
    Elizabeth C. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Dina H. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Jennifer M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Erin M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Loren D. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Amazing and great for the price

    Easy buy!
    Betsy C. - Verified buyer

  • Light and refreshing, I would definitely order this again.

    Light and refreshing, I would definitely order this again.
    BW
    Bix W.