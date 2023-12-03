Gérard Bertrand – Côte des Roses Rosé
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|When you think fine wine, French rugby players probably don’t immediately spring to mind, but at least one should: Gérard Bertrand. He hasn’t played rugby since the 90s because he’s been too busy running Europe’s Winery of the Year and making outstanding wines like his Cote des Roses Rosé.
|Tasting notes: Summer Fruit, Rose, Grapefruit, Candy
|Pairs well with: Tuna, Sushi, Seafood, Nebayaki Udon, Salmon, Lobster
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
9 Reviews
- 1 week agoKate K. - Verified buyer""
- 3 weeks agoKate K. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
ExcellentThe French know best when it comes to a Rosé. Serve very chilled, then sip and savor in a bouquet of fresh flowers and heavenly fruits.Elizabeth C. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoDina H. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoJennifer M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoErin M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoLoren D. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Amazing and great for the priceEasy buy!Betsy C. - Verified buyer
Light and refreshing, I would definitely order this again.Light and refreshing, I would definitely order this again.BWBix W.