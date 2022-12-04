Francis Coppola Sofia – Blanc de Blancs
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Fruity and refreshing, Sofia Blanc de Blancs is a rare blend of Pinot Blanc, Muscat, and Riesling. Mellow flavors of apples and pears are topped by a hint of citrus and honeysuckle. Elegant in character, this wine is lightly textured and vibrant through the finish.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.89
9 Reviews
- 1 year agoJeremie H. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoJillian K. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoKristin C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Very smooth and not overpricedIt’s a winner every time!Matt M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great and affordable champsThis is just overall a great choice.Camille S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
AmazingGreat for the price pointMarla A. - Verified buyer
I absolutely LOVED this! Will be ordering it again!I absolutely LOVED this! Will be ordering it again!MWMarketta W.
Refreshing and delightful :)Refreshing and delightful :)ARAllison R.
I sent my mom a bottle of champagne for her retirement... because who wants to celebrate with flowers? When my shipment wasn't going to arrive in time... I called customer service and they made it happen! Will certainly use this service again!I sent my mom a bottle of champagne for her retirement... because who wants to celebrate with flowers? When my shipment wasn't going to arrive in time... I called customer service and they made it happen! Will certainly use this service again!ACAshley C.