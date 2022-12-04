I sent my mom a bottle of champagne for her retirement... because who wants to celebrate with flowers? When my shipment wasn't going to arrive in time... I called customer service and they made it happen! Will certainly use this service again!

I sent my mom a bottle of champagne for her retirement... because who wants to celebrate with flowers? When my shipment wasn't going to arrive in time... I called customer service and they made it happen! Will certainly use this service again!