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Francis Coppola Sofia Blanc de Blancs 750ml Bottle

Francis Coppola Sofia – Blanc de Blancs

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Fruity and refreshing, Sofia Blanc de Blancs is a rare blend of Pinot Blanc, Muscat, and Riesling. Mellow flavors of apples and pears are topped by a hint of citrus and honeysuckle. Elegant in character, this wine is lightly textured and vibrant through the finish.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.89

9 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Jeremie H. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Jillian K. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Kristin C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Very smooth and not overpriced

    It’s a winner every time!
    Matt M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great and affordable champs

    This is just overall a great choice.
    Camille S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Amazing

    Great for the price point
    Marla A. - Verified buyer

  • I absolutely LOVED this! Will be ordering it again!

    I absolutely LOVED this! Will be ordering it again!
    MW
    Marketta W.

  • Refreshing and delightful :)

    Refreshing and delightful :)
    AR
    Allison R.

  • I sent my mom a bottle of champagne for her retirement... because who wants to celebrate with flowers? When my shipment wasn't going to arrive in time... I called customer service and they made it happen! Will certainly use this service again!

    I sent my mom a bottle of champagne for her retirement... because who wants to celebrate with flowers? When my shipment wasn't going to arrive in time... I called customer service and they made it happen! Will certainly use this service again!
    AC
    Ashley C.