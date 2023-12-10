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Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc 750ml Bottle

Kim Crawford – Sauvignon Blanc

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Kim Crawford's esteemed Sauvignon Blanc is made in Marlborough’s Wairau Valley and Awatere Valley. With a light straw color, and a strong citrus and herb aroma, this stunning wine is best enjoyed after one to three years of aging. On the palate, Crawford’s Sauvignon Blanc is brimming with juicy acidity and fresh, zesty fruit sweetness to give it a complex yet balanced flavor profile.
Tasting notes: Pineappple, Stone Fruit, Herbal, Citrus

Pairs well with: Münster Cheese, Tuna, Spring Rools, Deviled Eggs, Chocolate, Macarons, Bruschetta, Honey Ricotta, Pear Crostini, Avacado Dishes, Salads

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.98

48 Reviews
  • 4 hours ago
    Jennifer J. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 month ago
    Alison S. - Verified buyer
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  • 3 months ago
    Dean G. - Verified buyer
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  • 4 months ago
    Alison S. - Verified buyer
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  • 6 months ago
    Angie C. - Verified buyer
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  • 6 months ago

    Tastes fruity and good

    :)
    lukas h. - Verified buyer
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  • 6 months ago
    Stacy J. - Verified buyer
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  • 6 months ago
    Mary S. - Verified buyer
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  • 10 months ago
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  • 1 year ago
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  • 1 year ago
    Patti B. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Delish

    Always fixes my day when the job is killing me!! Haha!
    Erika S. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Timothy M. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Crust and refreshing

    Perfect summer wine! Great with fish, chicken, pasta. Always the go to!
    Erika S. - Verified buyer
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