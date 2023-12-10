Kim Crawford – Sauvignon Blanc
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|Kim Crawford's esteemed Sauvignon Blanc is made in Marlborough’s Wairau Valley and Awatere Valley. With a light straw color, and a strong citrus and herb aroma, this stunning wine is best enjoyed after one to three years of aging. On the palate, Crawford’s Sauvignon Blanc is brimming with juicy acidity and fresh, zesty fruit sweetness to give it a complex yet balanced flavor profile.
|Tasting notes: Pineappple, Stone Fruit, Herbal, Citrus
|Pairs well with: Münster Cheese, Tuna, Spring Rools, Deviled Eggs, Chocolate, Macarons, Bruschetta, Honey Ricotta, Pear Crostini, Avacado Dishes, Salads
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.98
48 Reviews
- 4 hours agoJennifer J. - Verified buyer""
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- 1 month agoОлеся S. - Verified buyer""
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- 6 months agoAngie C. - Verified buyer""
- 6 months ago
Tastes fruity and good:)lukas h. - Verified buyer""
- 6 months agoStacy J. - Verified buyer""
- 6 months agoMary S. - Verified buyer
- 8 months agoTimothy M. - Verified buyer""
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- 1 year agoPatti B. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
DelishAlways fixes my day when the job is killing me!! Haha!Erika S. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoTimothy M. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Crust and refreshingPerfect summer wine! Great with fish, chicken, pasta. Always the go to!Erika S. - Verified buyer""