Justin – Cabernet Sauvignon
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A mix of dark fruits, cherries, currants, cinnamon and cocoa. Long and crisp finish with a hint of mineral, cherries, and florals; soft tannins 14.5% ABV
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.71
7 Reviews
- 7 months agoBrian . - Verified buyer""
- 8 months agoBrian . - Verified buyer""
- 8 months agoSteve A. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Quality red wineQuality red wineSandy S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoKim S. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Consistently great.Consistently great.Patrick D. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Very smooth. Good wine for the cost. No aftertaste.Good wine for a dinner party. Not cheap but not too expensive but tastes as though it is a more expensive wine.David . - Verified buyer