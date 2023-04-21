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Justin Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml Bottle

Justin – Cabernet Sauvignon

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A mix of dark fruits, cherries, currants, cinnamon and cocoa. Long and crisp finish with a hint of mineral, cherries, and florals; soft tannins 14.5% ABV

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.71

7 Reviews
  • 7 months ago
    Brian . - Verified buyer
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  • 8 months ago
    Brian . - Verified buyer
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  • 8 months ago
    Steve A. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Quality red wine

    Quality red wine
    Sandy S. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Kim S. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Consistently great.

    Consistently great.
    Patrick D. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Very smooth. Good wine for the cost. No aftertaste.

    Good wine for a dinner party. Not cheap but not too expensive but tastes as though it is a more expensive wine.
    David . - Verified buyer