Justin – Sauvignon Blanc
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The Justin Sauvignon Blanc is bright and crisp on the palate; fresh and zesty; crisp aftertaste.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
3 Reviews
- 3 years ago
Crisp and refreshingCouldn’t figure out a wine to go with bang bang shrimp tacos, this was great.Lauren E. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great for summer day!Crisp and deliciousKara M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Smooth and crispGreat for even the simplest of palletsAllie S. - Verified buyer