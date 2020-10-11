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Justin Sauvignon Blanc 750ml Bottle

Justin – Sauvignon Blanc

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The Justin Sauvignon Blanc is bright and crisp on the palate; fresh and zesty; crisp aftertaste.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 3 years ago

    Crisp and refreshing

    Couldn’t figure out a wine to go with bang bang shrimp tacos, this was great.
    Lauren E. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great for summer day!

    Crisp and delicious
    Kara M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth and crisp

    Great for even the simplest of pallets
    Allie S. - Verified buyer