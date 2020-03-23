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White Girl – The Good Good Rosé
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A fun rose that is free range, macrobiotic, fair trade, grass fed, conflict free, cage free, low carb, gluten free and delicious.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
3 years ago
Awesome
Totally
Stephen T. - Verified buyer
My favorite rose so far
My favorite rose so far
Such a great rosé. You feel extra basic sipping on this smooth wine.
Such a great rosé. You feel extra basic sipping on this smooth wine.
This was a pretty standard, refreshing rose. It was a bit dry which I like! Love the name too!
This was a pretty standard, refreshing rose. It was a bit dry which I like! Love the name too!