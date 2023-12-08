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La Crema Sonoma Coast Chardonnay 750ml Bottle

La Crema – Sonoma Coast Chardonnay

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From the second it’s uncorked you’re hit with strong aromas of lemon and apple with subtle hints of vanilla and butterscotch.
Tasting notes: Apricot, Lemon, Gala Apple, Oak, Spice, Lemon, Yellow Plum, Melon, Butterscotch, Caramel, Honeydew

Pairs well with: Sweet Potato Fries, Salads, Shrimp, Apricot Chicken Skewers, Mac and Cheese, Pizza, Pot Pie, Chorizo, Rancheros, Waffles

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.95

19 Reviews
  • 2 days ago
    Mary T. - Verified buyer
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  • 3 weeks ago
    Mary T. - Verified buyer
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  • 3 weeks ago
    Mary T. - Verified buyer
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  • 2 months ago
    Mary T. - Verified buyer
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  • 6 months ago
    Brianna S. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Martie M. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Patti B. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Julian F. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Would of loved to have a glass

    Didn’t receive this bottle. I was given Decoy Chardonnay instead
    Anonymous - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Anonymous - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Mari G. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Joseph R. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Barklee S. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Melissa M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    Good
    Jessie P. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good basic Chardonnay.

    Nothing exceptional but solid.
    Michael . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Love it!!

    Dangerously delicious
    Gina H. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Yummy

    Buttery, savory and delicious
    Gina H. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    YES DRINK IT

    So good.
    Megan D. - Verified buyer