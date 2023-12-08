La Crema – Sonoma Coast Chardonnay
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|From the second it’s uncorked you’re hit with strong aromas of lemon and apple with subtle hints of vanilla and butterscotch.
|Tasting notes: Apricot, Lemon, Gala Apple, Oak, Spice, Lemon, Yellow Plum, Melon, Butterscotch, Caramel, Honeydew
|Pairs well with: Sweet Potato Fries, Salads, Shrimp, Apricot Chicken Skewers, Mac and Cheese, Pizza, Pot Pie, Chorizo, Rancheros, Waffles
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.95
19 Reviews
- 2 days agoMary T. - Verified buyer""
- 3 weeks agoMary T. - Verified buyer""
- 3 weeks agoMary T. - Verified buyer""
- 2 months agoMary T. - Verified buyer""
- 6 months agoBrianna S. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoMartie M. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoPatti B. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoJulian F. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Would of loved to have a glassDidn’t receive this bottle. I was given Decoy Chardonnay insteadAnonymous - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoAnonymous - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoMari G. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoJoseph R. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoBarklee S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoMelissa M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GoodGoodJessie P. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Good basic Chardonnay.Nothing exceptional but solid.Michael . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Love it!!Dangerously deliciousGina H. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
YummyButtery, savory and deliciousGina H. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
YES DRINK ITSo good.Megan D. - Verified buyer