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Josh Cellars Sauvignon Blanc 750ml Bottle

Josh Cellars – Sauvignon Blanc

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California. Aromas of lime and citrus with layers of nectar peach, and melon. Clean flavors with a crisp finish. 13% ABV

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

7 Reviews
  • 3 weeks ago
    Eleonora H. - Verified buyer
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    Gary S. - Verified buyer
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    Adam K. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Great
    Harlan P. - Verified buyer