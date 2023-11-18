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Josh Cellars – Sauvignon Blanc
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California. Aromas of lime and citrus with layers of nectar peach, and melon. Clean flavors with a crisp finish. 13% ABV
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
3 weeks ago
Eleonora H. - Verified buyer
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4 months ago
Gary S. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Regina F. - Verified buyer
1 year ago
Rachel G. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Elizabeth . - Verified buyer
1 year ago
3 years ago
Great
Great
Harlan P. - Verified buyer