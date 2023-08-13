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Château d'Esclans Whispering Angel Rosé 750ml Bottle

Château d'Esclans – Whispering Angel Rosé

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Whispering Angel Rosé has been described as “Dense and rich with lovely texture,” “Chewy and mouthwatering,” and “The Cool thing you have to drink.” Made from a variety of grapes grown in the Château d’esclans vineyards, this soft, flavorful wine is the perfect shade of pink.
Tasting notes: Strawberry, Green Apple, Citrus

Pairs well with: Raw Almonds, Mushroom Quiche, Fresh Fruit, Gouda Cheese, Blue Cheese, Goat Cheese, Olives, Tapas, Salmon Burger

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.92

12 Reviews
  • 3 months ago
    Delaney S. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Ciara B. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Zara B. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    A B. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    A B. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Loren D. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Loren D. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Cool I

    No
    Anjum S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago
    Yummy
    Sarahmay S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Only thing I order

    Great taste / value
    Chelby D. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    It’s a very good Rosé

    Light and crisp
    Katie . - Verified buyer

  • I was first turned onto Whispering Angel in the South of France and since then it's been my go to rosé. Dry, medium bodied and pairs well with everything... especially warm weather and good times.

    I was first turned onto Whispering Angel in the South of France and since then it's been my go to rosé. Dry, medium bodied and pairs well with everything... especially warm weather and good times.
    BL
    Bradford L.