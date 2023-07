Bear Republic – Racer 5: IPA

94 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. A complex hop bouquet that is spicy, piney, and grapefruity; a firm body that leads to a rush of intense herbal-like bitterness lingering to a dry finish.