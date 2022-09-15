Bear Republic – Café Racer 15: Double IPA
This full-bodied crystal malt is one of the most popular American IPA. Brewed by Bear Republic right here in California, this heavily hopped pale ale has done several Great American Beer Festival awards. Racer 5 packs a punch with 7.5% ABV, and comes with a prize! There's a trophy in every glass.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
9 Reviews
- 9 months agoSteven A. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoCraig F. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Good beerI like itPerihan C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Pretty chillThey bring you alcohol while you watch tv... I’m officially a kingJacob T. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Good.Good.Steve S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SmoothA great IPA for laying out in the sunemily t. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great!Solid beerDerek J. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Beer. Hoppy beerMy favorite beer.Perihan C. - Verified buyer
The Racer 5 from Sonoma County's Bear Republic Brewing Company is a shining example of a bold, full bodied yet session-able (IMHO) west coast single IPA, boasting enough hop content to satisfy a true hop-head. Chinook, Cascade, Columbus and Centennial hops contribute to a nice floral and citrus nose as well as some great hoppy citrus taste.PSPeter S.