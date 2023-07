Bear Republic – Café Racer 15: Double IPA

22 oz From $ 11.49

12 Bottles From $ 11.99

6 Bottles From $ 15.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Pass through the event horizon with this DIPA. American Cascades meld a citrus blast with spicy English First Golds. Savor an intense hoppiness and subtle malt character. Prepare to go hypersonic!