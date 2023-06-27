Deliver ASAP to
Bear Republic

Bear Republic – Racer 5: IPA

This full-bodied crystal malt is one of the most popular American IPA. Brewed by Bear Republic right here in California, this heavily hopped pale ale has done several Great American Beer Festival awards. Racer 5 packs a punch with 7.5% ABV, and comes with a prize! There's a trophy in every glass.

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.75

4 Reviews
  • 4 days ago
    Lesley H. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    A go-to

    Hits like summer and fall at once.
    Abel P. - Verified buyer

  • Much better than Racer 4

    Much better than Racer 4
    EK
    Elliott K.

  • Can't go wrong with this IPA OG.

    Can't go wrong with this IPA OG.
    VG
    Vidal G.