Bear Republic – Thru The Haze IPA
This deliciously crushable IPA emphasizes all the awesomeness of Vic Secret, Citra and Hallertau Blanc hops, paired with a dry malt profile. Grapefruit and tropical fruit aromas set the stage for a huge citrus explosion of flavor on your taste buds, without all the bitterness. Onward through the haze!
