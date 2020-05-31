Deliver ASAP to
Bear Republic

Bear Republic – Thru The Haze IPA

This deliciously crushable IPA emphasizes all the awesomeness of Vic Secret, Citra and Hallertau Blanc hops, paired with a dry malt profile. Grapefruit and tropical fruit aromas set the stage for a huge citrus explosion of flavor on your taste buds, without all the bitterness. Onward through the haze!

  • 3 years ago

    Delicious

    Crisp fruity
    Andrew F. - Verified buyer