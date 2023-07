Bear Republic – Café Racer 15: Double IPA

22 oz From $ 11.49

12 Bottles From $ 11.99

6 Bottles From $ 15.99

Features aromas of citrus and pine from the use of Citra, Amarillo, Cascade and Chinook hops, complimented by a dry malt finish. Results in a Double IPA.