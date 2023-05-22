Stone Brewing – Delicious IPA
A pleasantly bitter, deliciously citrusy, hop-driven IPA with a lemon candy-like flavor. Brewed with an aggressive, no-holds-barred approach, Stone Delicious has created a flavorful, cutting-edge, modern-day IPA for everyone. Pairs well with buffalo wings, blue cheese, and cigars.
- 1 month ago
Great ipaGreat ipaRebecca P. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
DeliciousJust like the name.Jesus R. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Big fanLow on gluten is good for my old jointsJordan L. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
HelpMaitupsetVel M. - Verified buyer
A solid IPA. Drank it poolside and it worked as not being too heavy or light.A solid IPA. Drank it poolside and it worked as not being too heavy or light.BBBeau B.
Well it says it right there in the name, these bad boys are downright delicious! They're a great way to start the day!Well it says it right there in the name, these bad boys are downright delicious! They're a great way to start the day!RGRyan G.
Delicious IPA! It is just the right amount of tart and still keeping all the alcohol. I actually prefer it to the regular IPA.Delicious IPA! It is just the right amount of tart and still keeping all the alcohol. I actually prefer it to the regular IPA.ABAmy B.
A great beer that both my wife and I enjoy. Can't beat that!A great beer that both my wife and I enjoy. Can't beat that!DSDerek S.