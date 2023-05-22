Stone Brewing – Delicious IPA

Deliver ASAP to
A pleasantly bitter, deliciously citrusy, hop-driven IPA with a lemon candy-like flavor. Brewed with an aggressive, no-holds-barred approach, Stone Delicious has created a flavorful, cutting-edge, modern-day IPA for everyone. Pairs well with buffalo wings, blue cheese, and cigars.

  1 month ago

    Great ipa

    Great ipa
    Rebecca P. - Verified buyer
  1 year ago

    Delicious

    Just like the name.
    Jesus R. - Verified buyer
  2 years ago

    Big fan

    Low on gluten is good for my old joints
    Jordan L. - Verified buyer
  3 years ago

    Vel M. - Verified buyer

  A solid IPA. Drank it poolside and it worked as not being too heavy or light.

    A solid IPA. Drank it poolside and it worked as not being too heavy or light.
    BB
    Beau B.

  Well it says it right there in the name, these bad boys are downright delicious! They're a great way to start the day!

    Well it says it right there in the name, these bad boys are downright delicious! They're a great way to start the day!
    RG
    Ryan G.

  Delicious IPA! It is just the right amount of tart and still keeping all the alcohol. I actually prefer it to the regular IPA.

    Delicious IPA! It is just the right amount of tart and still keeping all the alcohol. I actually prefer it to the regular IPA.
    AB
    Amy B.

  A great beer that both my wife and I enjoy. Can't beat that!

    A great beer that both my wife and I enjoy. Can't beat that!
    DS
    Derek S.