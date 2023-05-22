Stone Brewing – Delicious IPA

Ratings overview

1 month ago Great ipa Great ipa Rebecca P. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Delicious Just like the name. Jesus R. - Verified buyer

2 years ago Big fan Low on gluten is good for my old joints Jordan L. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Help Maitupset Vel M. - Verified buyer

A solid IPA. Drank it poolside and it worked as not being too heavy or light. BB Beau B.

Well it says it right there in the name, these bad boys are downright delicious! They're a great way to start the day! RG Ryan G.

Delicious IPA! It is just the right amount of tart and still keeping all the alcohol. I actually prefer it to the regular IPA. AB Amy B.