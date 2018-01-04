Bell's Brewery – Two Hearted Ale IPA

Brewed with 100% Centennial hops from the Pacific Northwest and named after the Two Hearted River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, our American IPA is bursting with hop aromas ranging from pine to grapefruit from massive hop additions in both the kettle and the fermenter. Perfectly balanced with a malt backbone and combined with the signature fruity aromas of Bell's house yeast, Two Hearted® is remarkably drinkable and well suited for adventures everywhere.