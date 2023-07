Stone Brewing – IPA

19.2 oz Can From $ 3.69

22 oz From $ 5.39

6 Bottles 12 oz From $ 10.99

6 Cans From $ 10.99

6 Bottles 12 oz From $ 13.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

It's malt vs. hops and everyone wins! BIG! BIG! BIG! BIG fresh hop aroma and BIG malty richness add nicely to the body and balance the BIG hop finish!