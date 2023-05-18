Lagunitas Brewing – IPA
Lagunitas wanted to try their hand at "an ancient style: a style as old as the ocean trade routes of the last centuries of Great Ships, so they blended together 43 different hops and 65 various malts to create this India Pale Ale. With a strong hoppy aroma, bold citrus flavors, and a sweet yet dry taste, this IPA is perfect for pairing with meals, or sipping all by itself.
- 1 month ago
Greatest IPA around.It takes better than the others. I love LaGunitas brewery.Cynthia W. - Verified buyer""
- 1 month ago
The Best beer and best IPALagunitas Company brews the best tasting beer. Especially Little Sumpin.Cynthia W. - Verified buyer""
- 5 months agoCynthia W. - Verified buyer""
- 6 months agoCynthia W. - Verified buyer""
- 9 months agoCynthia W. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoMatt Q. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoNick B. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoMatt Q. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
HoppyNice for a hot dayMargarita V. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Some good stuff.It’s some really good stuff.Albert A. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Great!Great valueDevin . - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
The best IPASuper tasty an great with dinnerTaylor F. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
AmazingAmazing!Blanche . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great value, great standard IPADecent value for the amount of beer you get and the alcohol content is high but not too high. Still a great tasteDevin . - Verified buyer
- 3 years agoAdam B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
A Solid IPA choiceCrispy note, no overpowering hoppy tone. A good everyday IPA for those looking to get into IPAs.Mark C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years agoTeddy H. - Verified buyer
It gets the buzz doneIt gets the buzz doneCPCarol P.