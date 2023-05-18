Lagunitas Brewing – IPA

Deliver ASAP to
Lagunitas wanted to try their hand at "an ancient style: a style as old as the ocean trade routes of the last centuries of Great Ships, so they blended together 43 different hops and 65 various malts to create this India Pale Ale. With a strong hoppy aroma, bold citrus flavors, and a sweet yet dry taste, this IPA is perfect for pairing with meals, or sipping all by itself.

Ratings & Reviews

  • 1 month ago

    Greatest IPA around.

    It takes better than the others. I love LaGunitas brewery.
    Cynthia W. - Verified buyer
  • 1 month ago

    The Best beer and best IPA

    Lagunitas Company brews the best tasting beer. Especially Little Sumpin.
    Cynthia W. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Hoppy

    Nice for a hot day
    Margarita V. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Some good stuff.

    It’s some really good stuff.
    Albert A. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Great!

    Great value
    Devin . - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    The best IPA

    Super tasty an great with dinner
    Taylor F. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Amazing

    Amazing!
    Blanche . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great value, great standard IPA

    Decent value for the amount of beer you get and the alcohol content is high but not too high. Still a great taste
    Devin . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    A Solid IPA choice

    Crispy note, no overpowering hoppy tone. A good everyday IPA for those looking to get into IPAs.
    Mark C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

  • It gets the buzz done

    It gets the buzz done
    CP
    Carol P.