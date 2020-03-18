Golden Road Brewing – Point the Way IPA
1
Point the Way IPA is our ode to the hop-crazed residents of LA. Its light malt body is the perfect canvas for the pine, grapefruit, and tropical fruit notes from our generous dry hopping.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.75
4 Reviews
- 3 years ago
It was good.Very smooth.David . - Verified buyer
- 2 weeks ago
Oh boy I’m litOh boy I’m litAndrew . - Verified buyer
A truly golden road amazing ipaA truly golden road amazing ipaNPNicko P.
Always a reliable and solid choice. Tasty and refreshing. Perfect for a session.Always a reliable and solid choice. Tasty and refreshing. Perfect for a session.STSimon T.