Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Golden Road Brewing

More By Golden Road Brewing

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Beer / IPA

Golden Road Brewing – Point the Way IPA

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Point the Way IPA is our ode to the hop-crazed residents of LA. Its light malt body is the perfect canvas for the pine, grapefruit, and tropical fruit notes from our generous dry hopping.

More By Golden Road Brewing

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.75

4 Reviews
  • 3 years ago

    It was good.

    Very smooth.
    David . - Verified buyer
  • 2 weeks ago

    Oh boy I’m lit

    Oh boy I’m lit
    Andrew . - Verified buyer

  • A truly golden road amazing ipa

    A truly golden road amazing ipa
    NP
    Nicko P.

  • Always a reliable and solid choice. Tasty and refreshing. Perfect for a session.

    Always a reliable and solid choice. Tasty and refreshing. Perfect for a session.
    ST
    Simon T.