10 Barrel Brewing – Crush Cucumber Sour Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
This award winning beer is light, crisp and refreshing. Made for you to crush anywhere, anytime. 5.0% ABV
More By 10 Barrel Brewing
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
11 Reviews
- 1 month ago
Best enjoyed in summerJust hits the spot when the sun is out. 6 deep and my buns come outAndrew Z. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoAnna D. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
So Weird and So GoodI push this on everyone because it sounds gross, but will change your world.ELLIOTT K. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Super refreshing not too sourCucumber sounds weird but it’s amazingly refreshing. A great entry level sour that’s not too overpowering. Easy to chug down after a hard days work.Christopher S. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Refreshing!I bought a 6pk and my brother drank the whole thing. He bought me a replacement 6pk and drank that too. I finally got to taste it on the 3rd 6pk! Needless to say it’s tasty and drinkable :)Katie . - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Sip... AhhhRefreshing and lightly sour without being too overpowering. Easily drinkable and super satisfying.Christopher S. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
hmmmmm summerLife-changingLexie Z. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Refreshing!We are kind of addictedPaige W. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
A super good and slightly unexpected flavor!I’m not a fan of sours but this one has captured my heart! Would recommend to anyone who might not be into sweets but likes crisp summery flavors!Cierra C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Crisp, refreshing sour in the best possible flavor. A+Just buy it. It’s as good as it sounds.Steven M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
This is BY FAR the most popular beer in the office.This is BY FAR the most popular beer in the office.Saucey O. - Verified buyer