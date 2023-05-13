10 Barrel Brewing – Crush Cucumber Sour Ale

Deliver ASAP to
This award winning beer is light, crisp and refreshing. Made for you to crush anywhere, anytime. 5.0% ABV

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

11 Reviews
  • 1 month ago

    Best enjoyed in summer

    Just hits the spot when the sun is out. 6 deep and my buns come out
    Andrew Z. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Anna D. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    So Weird and So Good

    I push this on everyone because it sounds gross, but will change your world.
    ELLIOTT K. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Super refreshing not too sour

    Cucumber sounds weird but it’s amazingly refreshing. A great entry level sour that’s not too overpowering. Easy to chug down after a hard days work.
    Christopher S. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Refreshing!

    I bought a 6pk and my brother drank the whole thing. He bought me a replacement 6pk and drank that too. I finally got to taste it on the 3rd 6pk! Needless to say it’s tasty and drinkable :)
    Katie . - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Sip... Ahhh

    Refreshing and lightly sour without being too overpowering. Easily drinkable and super satisfying.
    Christopher S. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    hmmmmm summer

    Life-changing
    Lexie Z. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Refreshing!

    We are kind of addicted
    Paige W. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    A super good and slightly unexpected flavor!

    I’m not a fan of sours but this one has captured my heart! Would recommend to anyone who might not be into sweets but likes crisp summery flavors!
    Cierra C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Crisp, refreshing sour in the best possible flavor. A+

    Just buy it. It’s as good as it sounds.
    Steven M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    This is BY FAR the most popular beer in the office.

    Saucey O. - Verified buyer