The Bruery Terreux – Frederick H. Tart Wheat Ale

Don’t mind the lower ABV because this one gets a little racy. Funky and earthy notes from house cultures and fermentation in the oak foeders at Bruery Terreux help this brew emerg with a bright, refreshing body and au naturel rawness.