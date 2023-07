The Bruery – 2 Turtle Doves Belgian Dark Ale

750 ml From $ 12.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Bruery 6 Geese a Laying is a return to the dark and toasty winter ale. Brewed with cape gooseberries, this malty ale displays notes of plums, dark cherry and bright, citrus like flavors.