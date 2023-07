The Bruery Terreux – Saison Rue Belgian Style Ale

750 ml From $ 12.99

750 ml From $ 12.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

This is a beer of subtlety and complexity with malted rye, spicy, fruity yeast notes, biscuit-like malt backbone, and a slight citrus hop character. With age, this beer will become more complex.