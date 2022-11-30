Sierra Nevada – Hazy Little Thing IPA

19.2 oz Can From $ 3.64

19.2 oz Can From $ 4.49

6 Cans From $ 9.99

12 Cans From $ 17.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

We package Hazy Little Thing in all its raw glory: unfiltered, unprocessed, straight from the tanks and into the can. It’s a swirling cloud that likes to shake things up, a fruit-forward hop adventure for the daring. Go bold and make tonight a hazy one.