Deschutes Brewery – Fresh Squeezed IPA

19.2 oz Can From $ 3.99

6 Bottles From $ 10.99

6 Cans From $ 10.99

750 ml From $ 55.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

This mouthwateringly delicious IPA gets its flavor from a heavy helping of citra and mosaic hops. Don’t worry, no fruit was harmed in the making of this beer.