Deschutes Brewery – Fresh Squeezed IPA
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
This mouthwateringly delicious IPA gets its flavor from a heavy helping of citra and mosaic hops. Don’t worry, no fruit was harmed in the making of this beer.
More By Deschutes Brewery
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
4 Reviews
- 3 years ago
Love this beer!Highly recommended if you like IPAs.Giulia G. - Verified buyer
- 3 years agoThanks for the required questionnaire.Phil L. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
TastyLike the beer however the quantity was incorrect therefore I got charged for 3 6 packs and only received 2Phil L. - Verified buyer
Great beer to drink on a night in or a night out.Great beer to drink on a night in or a night out.DGDominique G.