Sierra Nevada – Torpedo Extra IPA

16 oz Can From $ 2.94

24 oz Bottle From $ 4.59

4 Cans From $ 7.09

6 Bottles From $ 9.99

6 Cans 12 oz From $ 9.99

12 Cans From $ 14.99

12 Bottles From $ 15.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Torpedo is an assertive American IPA deep reddish-gold in color, with a smooth and bready malt presence and over-the-top hop aromas. The beer has a solid bittnerness and a massive hop flavor.