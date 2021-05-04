Offshoot Beer – Relax Hazy IPA

Deliver ASAP to
We use a combination of fruit-forward hops like Citra and Amarillo along with Centennial and Simcoe, to impart fruity, tropical and citrus notes, and London III yeast to give it that soft, round mouthfeel. No bitterness, no pucker. Just a smooth IPA that drinks like a breeze.

  • 2 years ago

    Nice hazy IPA

    Nice hazy IPA
    Zach K. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Delicious hazy IPA!

    It’s from my favorite brewery .
    Alex C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    Good
    Alex O. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Very nice hazy ipa with fruity notes and smooth hop flavor. 10/10, would blackout on this again.

    These come in pint (tall boys) and is one of the best IPAs I’ve ever had.
    Connor M. - Verified buyer