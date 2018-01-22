21st Amendment Brewery – Brew Free or Die Blood Orange IPA
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Four hop varieties and seven blood oranges go into creating this IPA. Brewed like the original, but with an abundance of fresh blood orange puree and a twist of citrusy dry hops.
More By 21st Amendment Brewery
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.00
1 Review
Nice seasonal selection from 21st amendment breweryNice seasonal selection from 21st amendment breweryDODavid O.