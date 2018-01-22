Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
21st Amendment Brewery

More By 21st Amendment Brewery

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Beer / IPA

21st Amendment Brewery – Brew Free or Die Blood Orange IPA

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Four hop varieties and seven blood oranges go into creating this IPA. Brewed like the original, but with an abundance of fresh blood orange puree and a twist of citrusy dry hops.

More By 21st Amendment Brewery

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.00

1 Review

  • Nice seasonal selection from 21st amendment brewery

    Nice seasonal selection from 21st amendment brewery
    DO
    David O.