Elysian Brewing – Space Dust IPA

Space Dust: a totally nebular IPA. Great Western premium two-row, combined with c-15 and Dextri-Pils, give this beer a bright and galactic Milky Way hue. The hopping is pure starglow energy, with Chinook to bitter, with late and dry additions of Citra and Amarillo. Space Dust is out of this world, with 62 IBU.