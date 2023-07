Avery Brewing Anniversary Edition – Twenty Three Fermented Dark Farmhouse Ale

Uses 3 strains of Bretts. Loads of ripe stone fruit aromas, classic horsey and rustic flavors, and tropical fruit essences. Beautiful, dark and robust Belgian malts for caramel, chocolate and fig. 8%