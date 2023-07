Almanac Beer Dogpatch – Grand Cru Sour Ale

We layered California Zinfandel, Syrah, Tannat, Petite Sirah, and Tempranillo grapes with an imperial version of our Dogpatch Sour ale, combining the best characteristics of the beer and wine worlds.