Almanac Beer – Emperor Norton IPA

22 oz From $ 9.27

650 ml From $ 13.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

This eccentric ale is brewed by blending a Belgian-style tripel with California-grown summer apricots and dry-hopped generously with Citra and Hallertau Blanc for an intensely citrus and melon aroma.