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Ritter Sport – Dark Chocolate with Whole Hazelnuts
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In case anyone is still in the dark about the secret behind this chocolate bar, it is the many hazelnuts you can already see outlined in the firm dark chocolate: hand-picked and roast to a golden brown. But why not try it for yourself and see whether it puts all other varieties in the shade.