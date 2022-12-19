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Line 39 Sauvignon Blanc 750ml Bottle

Line 39 – Sauvignon Blanc

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California. Flavors of ripe citrus with a firm and heavy palate. 13.1% ABV

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

7 Reviews
  • 11 months ago
    David M. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    It’s a great wine when you want to relax and unwind

    It’s dry, with notes of grapefruit. You can taste the sunshine that hits the hills of Santa Barbara
    David M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Very light, easy and simple.

    It was the perfect purchase.
    Estrella . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Refreshing, crisp and clean.

    An affordable, light wine -perfect for brunch!
    Phaedra . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    It’s great for a relaxing night when you don’t want to leave the house.

    When the couch is calling, Hulu queue is filled, and getting to the car is too taxing; as far as affordable wines go, this is a great one.
    David M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Love the service

    Great
    Elizabeth . - Verified buyer

  • I love wine. And this one is definitely one of my go to's when it comes to white.

    I love wine. And this one is definitely one of my go to's when it comes to white.
    SE
    Samantha E.