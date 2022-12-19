Ratings overview

11 months ago David M. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago It’s a great wine when you want to relax and unwind It’s dry, with notes of grapefruit. You can taste the sunshine that hits the hills of Santa Barbara David M. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Very light, easy and simple. It was the perfect purchase. Estrella . - Verified buyer

3 years ago Refreshing, crisp and clean. An affordable, light wine -perfect for brunch! Phaedra . - Verified buyer

3 years ago It’s great for a relaxing night when you don’t want to leave the house. When the couch is calling, Hulu queue is filled, and getting to the car is too taxing; as far as affordable wines go, this is a great one. David M. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Love the service Great Elizabeth . - Verified buyer