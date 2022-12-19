Line 39 – Sauvignon Blanc
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California. Flavors of ripe citrus with a firm and heavy palate. 13.1% ABV
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
7 Reviews
- 11 months agoDavid M. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
It’s a great wine when you want to relax and unwindIt’s dry, with notes of grapefruit. You can taste the sunshine that hits the hills of Santa BarbaraDavid M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Very light, easy and simple.It was the perfect purchase.Estrella . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Refreshing, crisp and clean.An affordable, light wine -perfect for brunch!Phaedra . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
It’s great for a relaxing night when you don’t want to leave the house.When the couch is calling, Hulu queue is filled, and getting to the car is too taxing; as far as affordable wines go, this is a great one.David M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Love the serviceGreatElizabeth . - Verified buyer
I love wine. And this one is definitely one of my go to's when it comes to white.I love wine. And this one is definitely one of my go to's when it comes to white.SESamantha E.