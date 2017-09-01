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Ritter Sport Milk Chocolate with Raisins and Hazelnuts 3.5 oz

Ritter Sport – Milk Chocolate with Raisins and Hazelnuts

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Since 1935 this chocolate bar has always had a place in our range as well as in the hearts of chocolate-lovers. The secret to its success is the hand-picked sultanas from sunny California and crunchy hazelnut pieces coated in milk chocolate. After all, good taste is always currant.

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